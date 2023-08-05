A Lim Kim is in the field from August 3-5 in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom, taking on a par-72, 6,494-yard course.

A Lim Kim Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Kim has scored under par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Kim has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 26 -6 277 0 20 4 4 $1M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,494 yards, 525 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Dundonald Links has a recent scoring average of -6.

Dundonald Links is 6,494 yards, 76 yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,570).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 44th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

Her 3.86-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 95th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kim was better than 75% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kim recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Kim had more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

In that last tournament, Kim's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Kim ended the Amundi Evian Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kim outperformed the tournament average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards

