Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (75) this season while batting .230 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (54 of 95), with more than one hit 20 times (21.1%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (14.7%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 41 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.238
|AVG
|.222
|.304
|OBP
|.313
|.446
|SLG
|.456
|17
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|23
|45/15
|K/BB
|53/21
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
