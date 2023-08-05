Doug Ghim is in 16th place, at -3, after the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Looking to bet on Doug Ghim at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Doug Ghim Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Ghim has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -7 262 0 14 0 0 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Ghim's previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

Ghim has two made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Ghim finished 16th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 120 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,011).

The average course Ghim has played in the past year (7,270 yards) is 139 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Ghim shot better than 42% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Ghim shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Ghim recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Ghim's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent tournament, Ghim posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Ghim ended the 3M Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Ghim fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Ghim Odds to Win: +6000

All statistics in this article reflect Ghim's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

