In the Citi Open semifinals on Saturday, Jessica Pegula meets Maria Sakkari.

In this Semifinal matchup against Sakkari (+135), Pegula is favored to win with -175 odds.

Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 63.6% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Maria Sakkari -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

By beating No. 27-ranked Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, Pegula reached the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Sakkari took down No. 16-ranked Madison Keys, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Pegula has played 21.3 games per match in her 63 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 43 matches over the past year on hard courts, Pegula has played 21.3 games per match and won 57.9% of them.

In her 50 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Sakkari is averaging 23.5 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

In 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, Sakkari has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

In six head-to-head meetings, Pegula and Sakkari have split 3-3. Pegula claimed their most recent clash on February 17, 2023, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Pegula and Sakkari have matched up well, each claiming seven of 14 sets versus the other.

Pegula has won 78 games (54.5% win rate) against Sakkari, who has claimed 65 games.

Sakkari and Pegula have faced off six times, and they have averaged 23.8 games and 2.3 sets per match.

