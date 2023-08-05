Saturday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-55) taking on the Seattle Mariners (58-52) at 9:07 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (9-8, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson (5-2, 4.98 ERA).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have won 39 out of the 71 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has entered 51 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 27-24 in those contests.

The Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 505 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule