How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Hunter Renfroe and Cade Marlowe will take the field when the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners meet on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 135 total home runs.
- Seattle's .402 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (505 total).
- The Mariners rank 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.191).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Kirby enters this outing with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this game.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|-
