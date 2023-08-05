Bookmakers have set player props for Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 112 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.315/.425 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 98 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .266/.380/.407 so far this year.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with five walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Anderson Stats

The Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-2) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jul. 30 6.1 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 6.0 8 4 4 5 1 vs. Astros Jul. 16 3.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jul. 7 4.1 4 3 3 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 5.0 5 0 0 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of George Kirby's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 126 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .310/.413/.683 on the year.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .424 with two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 2-for-2 2 1 1 5 1 at Braves Aug. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (97 total hits).

He has a slash line of .251/.311/.451 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 at Braves Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.