As of December 31 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3500, rank them 13th in the NFL.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner amassed two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

