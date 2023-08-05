On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) host the Seattle Storm (6-20) one game after Diana Taurasi put up 42 points in the Mercury's 91-71 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mercury (-3.5) 159.5 -155 +130
BetMGM Mercury (-3.5) 159.5 -155 +130
PointsBet Mercury (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +125
Tipico Mercury (-2.5) 162.5 -145 +115

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Mercury have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Storm have compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Seattle has covered the spread 12 times this season (12-9 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Mercury games have hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.
  • In the Storm's 25 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

