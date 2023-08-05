Diana Taurasi leads the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) into a matchup against the Seattle Storm (6-20), one game after piling up 42 points in a 91-71 win over the Dream, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Mercury

Seattle's 78.2 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 83.4 Phoenix allows.

Seattle's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

This season, the Storm have a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

Seattle is hitting 35.1% of its shots from three-point distance, which is only 0.6 percentage points greater than the 34.5% Phoenix's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 4-8 when shooting above 34.5% as a team from three-point range.

Phoenix averages 30.9 rebounds a contest, 2.9 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Storm Recent Performance