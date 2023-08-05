Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .243.
- Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (69 of 109), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (25.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 109), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (40 of 109), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.227
|AVG
|.258
|.276
|OBP
|.304
|.398
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|31
|78/13
|K/BB
|67/12
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.