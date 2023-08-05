Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .296.
- Murphy will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last outings.
- Murphy has had a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.6%).
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 43 games (37.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.304
|AVG
|.288
|.368
|OBP
|.300
|.594
|SLG
|.530
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/6
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
