Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 75 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .228 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (54 of 96), with at least two hits 20 times (20.8%).
- In 14.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 96 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.238
|AVG
|.217
|.304
|OBP
|.311
|.446
|SLG
|.447
|17
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|23
|45/15
|K/BB
|56/22
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Silseth (3-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
