J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.510 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 98 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- In 66 of 104 games this season (63.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (8.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (23.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 104 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.266
|AVG
|.261
|.384
|OBP
|.377
|.401
|SLG
|.406
|16
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|45/37
|K/BB
|38/31
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
