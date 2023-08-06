Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (59-52) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Chase Silseth (3-1) for the Angels and Bryce Miller (7-4) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and won each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.
- The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.
- This season, Seattle has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (508 total), Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Kyle Bradish
|August 13
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Grayson Rodriguez
