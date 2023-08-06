Sunday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (59-52) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Chase Silseth (3-1) for the Angels and Bryce Miller (7-4) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and won each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (508 total), Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule