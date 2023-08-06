Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Los Angeles Angels-Seattle Mariners matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, starting at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.