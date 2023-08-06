The Seattle Mariners (59-52) will try to keep a four-game winning streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

The Angels will call on Chase Silseth (3-1) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (7-4).

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Silseth - LAA (3-1, 3.99 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.35 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (7-4) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.

Miller is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Miller will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Silseth

The Angels' Silseth (3-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.99, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.330.

Silseth has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

