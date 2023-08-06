Mike Ford returns to action for the Seattle Mariners against Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford is batting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this season (40.4%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ford has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 13 of 47 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 25
.241 AVG .222
.302 OBP .288
.517 SLG .528
6 XBH 10
5 HR 6
13 RBI 11
24/4 K/BB 27/6
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Silseth (3-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.