On Sunday, Ty France (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .252 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • France has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (67 of 108), with multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • France has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (33 of 108), with two or more RBI eight times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 50
.251 AVG .252
.329 OBP .323
.412 SLG .332
22 XBH 12
6 HR 2
28 RBI 16
42/15 K/BB 41/12
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Silseth (3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
