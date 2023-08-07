In the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 7 (at 3:30 AM ET), England will meet Nigeria. England finished second in Group D, while Nigeria was the runner-up in Group B.

The odds of England advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals are -351. The odds for Nigeria are +975. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.

England vs. Nigeria Game Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 England Moneyline: -351

-351 Nigeria Moneyline: +975

England vs. Nigeria World Cup Betting Insights

The teams combine to score 3.7 goals per game, 1.2 more than this match's over/under.

These teams together give up one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's total.

England has been a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and won every time.

England has played as a moneyline favorite of -351 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Nigeria has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.

Nigeria has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +975.

England World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Lauren James has recorded three goals and three assists in three matches for England.

In Women's World Cup (three matches), Rachel Daly has helped spark England with one goal and one assist.

Georgia Stanway has accumulated one goal for England in Women's World Cup, in three games.

In England's action in Women's World Cup, Lauren Hemp has picked up one goal (in three games played).

Nigeria World Cup Stats

Osinachi Ohale has tallied one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup (three games).

Uchenna Kanu has scored one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup.

Asisat Oshoala has collected one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup.

England vs. Nigeria Recent Performance

In 2022, England was 9-3-0 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +29. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 6-1-1 (+10 goal differential).

England faced China in its last match and was victorious by a final score of 6-1. The victorious England side took 16 shots, outshooting by nine.

Nigeria is 4-2-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +5. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).

In its last game, Nigeria drew Ireland 0-0 on July 31, while outshooting Ireland 10 to four.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 22 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 20 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Nigeria Roster

Name Age Number Club Tochukwu Oluehi 36 1 - Ashleigh Plumptre 25 2 - Osinachi Ohale 31 3 - Glory Ogbonna 24 4 - Onome Ebi 40 5 - Ifeoma Onumonu 29 6 - Toni Payne 28 7 - Asisat Oshoala 28 8 - Desire Oparanozie 29 9 - Christy Ucheibe 22 10 - Gift Monday 21 11 - Uchenna Kanu 26 12 - Deborah Abiodun 19 13 - Oluwatosin Demehin 21 14 - Rasheedat Ajibade 23 15 - Chiamaka Nnadozie 22 16 - Francisca Ordega 29 17 - Halimatu Ayinde 28 18 - Onyi Echegini 22 19 - Rofiat Imuran 19 20 - Esther Okoronkwo 26 21 - Michelle Alozie 26 22 - Yewande Balogun 39 23 -

