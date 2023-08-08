Tuesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) taking on the Houston Astros (64-49) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.
  • Houston has a record of 40-23, a 63.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
  • Houston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.78 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-1.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Baltimore and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The last 10 Orioles matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (56.6%) in those games.
  • This season, Baltimore has come away with a win 17 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Baltimore scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (554 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
August 4 @ Yankees W 7-3 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
August 5 @ Yankees L 3-1 Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
August 11 Angels - Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
August 12 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson
August 13 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 2 @ Blue Jays L 4-1 Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi
August 3 @ Blue Jays W 6-1 Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
August 4 Mets W 10-3 Dean Kremer vs David Peterson
August 5 Mets W 7-3 Kyle Gibson vs Tylor Megill
August 6 Mets W 2-0 Kyle Bradish vs José Quintana
August 8 Astros - Grayson Rodriguez vs Framber Valdez
August 9 Astros - Jack Flaherty vs Cristian Javier
August 10 Astros - Dean Kremer vs Hunter Brown
August 11 @ Mariners - Kyle Gibson vs Luis Castillo
August 12 @ Mariners - Kyle Bradish vs George Kirby
August 13 @ Mariners - Grayson Rodriguez vs Bryce Miller

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.