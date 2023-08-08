Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (75) this season while batting .225 with 35 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 14 games this season (14.4%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.4%).

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .238 AVG .212 .304 OBP .309 .446 SLG .436 17 XBH 18 9 HR 9 23 RBI 23 45/15 K/BB 58/23 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings