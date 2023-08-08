Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Dylan Moore (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .207.
- In 29.2% of his 24 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.167
|AVG
|.235
|.259
|OBP
|.316
|.375
|SLG
|.647
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up one hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 48 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
