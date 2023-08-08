Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (60-52) and San Diego Padres (55-58) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 8.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (9-5) against the Padres and Nick Martinez (5-4).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 40 (55.6%) of those contests.

Seattle is 40-32 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 511 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

