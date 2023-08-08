Nick Martinez takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Cade Marlowe and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres -105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 40 of the 72 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Seattle has gone 40-32 (55.6%).

The Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has played in 112 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-54-3).

The Mariners have gone 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 29-26 21-18 38-32 44-38 15-12

