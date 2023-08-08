J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners head into the first of a two-game series against Luis Campusano and the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 137 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .401.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 511 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.182).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gilbert is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gilbert will try to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In one of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Kyle Bradish 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Grayson Rodriguez 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer

