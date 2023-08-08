How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners head into the first of a two-game series against Luis Campusano and the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Padres Player Props
|Mariners vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Padres Prediction
|Mariners vs Padres Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 137 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .401.
- The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 511 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
- The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.182).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Gilbert is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Gilbert will try to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In one of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.