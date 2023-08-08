In the series opener on Tuesday, August 8, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (60-52) match up with Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (55-58). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Nick Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.68 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 40 out of the 72 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 40-32 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners went 5-2 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have been victorious seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.