Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (7-20) play DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (20-7) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun are 14-12-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Connecticut is 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 7-4.

Sun games have hit the over 15 out of 26 times this season.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 26 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.