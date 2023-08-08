The Connecticut Sun (20-7) will look to DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 18.9 points per game) to help defeat Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.9) and the Seattle Storm (7-20) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Storm vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 81 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Storm vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has covered the spread 14 times in 26 games.

Seattle has seen 12 of its 26 games go over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

While the Storm rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 78.9 (third-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 84.6 points allowed per contest.

Seattle, who ranks seventh in the league with 33.9 boards per game, is allowing 36.1 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Storm are committing 14.3 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13.8 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked).

The Storm are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 8.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

When it comes to threes, the Storm's defense is coming up short, as they rank third-worst in the league in threes allowed (7.9 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%).

Seattle has taken 63.5% two-pointers and 36.5% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 68.7% are two-pointers and 31.3% are three-pointers.

