On Tuesday, Tom Murphy (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .297 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Murphy is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Murphy has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.0%).

He has homered in eight games this season (18.2%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Murphy has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .304 AVG .290 .368 OBP .311 .594 SLG .522 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/6 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 0

