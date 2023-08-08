Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Tom Murphy (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .297 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Murphy is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Murphy has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (18.2%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Murphy has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.304
|AVG
|.290
|.368
|OBP
|.311
|.594
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/6
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Martinez (5-4) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
