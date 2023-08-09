How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The San Diego Padres and Jake Cronenworth will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Cade Marlowe on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Padres vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Mariners Player Props
|Padres vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 137 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 345 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has the third-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.176 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Jordan Lyles
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.