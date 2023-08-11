The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.483 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Padres.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .230 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Moore will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 with one homer in his last games.

Moore has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (30.8%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .222 AVG .235 .323 OBP .316 .481 SLG .647 4 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 9/3 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 0

