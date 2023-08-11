J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 98th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 107 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (26 of 107), with two or more RBI nine times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (43.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.259
|.384
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.416
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|46/37
|K/BB
|40/31
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Gibson (11-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
