J.P. Crawford and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 98th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 107 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (26 of 107), with two or more RBI nine times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (43.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .271 AVG .259 .384 OBP .373 .407 SLG .416 17 XBH 19 5 HR 5 19 RBI 19 46/37 K/BB 40/31 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings