Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +120 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET
TV: MLB Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -145 +120 8 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in four consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.9.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 73 total times this season. They've finished 41-32 in those games.

Seattle has gone 20-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (54.1% winning percentage).

The Mariners have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-56-3).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 29-26 21-18 40-32 46-38 15-12

