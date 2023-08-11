Player props can be found for Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (7-7) for his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Castillo has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.28), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins Jul. 19 6.0 6 3 3 11 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 5.0 4 3 3 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 119 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .257/.321/.430 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 102 hits with 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .266/.379/.411 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Angels Aug. 6 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Aug. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a .276/.373/.440 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 46 walks and 63 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .251/.328/.468 on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.