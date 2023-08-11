The Seattle Mariners (62-52) and Baltimore Orioles (71-44) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (7-7) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (11-6).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (7-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (11-6, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (7-7) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.28 and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .216 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 24 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Gibson is looking to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Gibson will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Kyle Gibson vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 16th in the league with 519 total runs scored while batting .236 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .401 slugging percentage (18th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 138 home runs (13th in the league).

In three innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Gibson has a 15 ERA and a 3.333 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .500.

