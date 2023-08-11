Mike Ford -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .222 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 49 games this year (38.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored in 26.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .233 AVG .213 .303 OBP .286 .500 SLG .507 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings