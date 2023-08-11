The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.

In 71 of 113 games this year (62.8%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

He has gone deep in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this season (41 of 113), with more than one RBI 17 times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .225 AVG .262 .275 OBP .307 .390 SLG .439 20 XBH 19 8 HR 9 28 RBI 32 78/13 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings