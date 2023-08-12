Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.483 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .230.
- Moore enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .462 with one homer.
- Moore has gotten at least one hit in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with at least two hits four times (15.4%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.323
|OBP
|.316
|.481
|SLG
|.647
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.44 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
