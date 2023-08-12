The 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club will see Lydia Ko in the field in Surrey, GBR from August 10-12, up against the par-72, 6,881-yard course, with a purse of $7,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Ko at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has shot better than par on four occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 18 rounds.

Ko has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Ko has had an average finish of 54th.

Ko hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 54th.

Ko will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 26 -6 271 2 16 5 6 $2.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,881 yards, 134 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 320 yards longer than the average course Ko has played in the past year (6,561 yards).

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko finished in the 31st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.19-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship placed her in the 37th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ko shot better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Ko recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ko had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Ko's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average of 4.2.

In that last competition, Ko had a bogey or worse on nine of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Ko finished the Amundi Evian Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ko finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Ko Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.