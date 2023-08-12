Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 141 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .404 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

Seattle has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (528 total runs).

The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Kirby has collected 16 quality starts this year.

Kirby will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby -

