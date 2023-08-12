When the Seattle Mariners (63-52) and Baltimore Orioles (71-45) meet at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, August 12, George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Orioles will send Cole Irvin to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-160). An 8-run total is listed in this contest.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 5.44 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 74 times and won 42, or 56.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 16-12 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Orioles have come away with 31 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.