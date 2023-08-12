Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Haggerty is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Cole Irvin and the Baltimore OriolesAugust 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-1 against the Rangers.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty has two doubles and six walks while batting .190.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haggerty has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in six games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.278
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|2
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .279 batting average against him.
