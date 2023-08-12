Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 71 of 114 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (25.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (36.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (14.9%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.222
|AVG
|.262
|.275
|OBP
|.307
|.385
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|78/14
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
