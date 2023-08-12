Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 12 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .298.
- Murphy is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- Murphy has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (17.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 45 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.306
|AVG
|.290
|.367
|OBP
|.311
|.583
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/6
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without giving up a hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 5.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
