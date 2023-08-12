The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 12 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .298.

Murphy is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

Murphy has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (17.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 45 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .306 AVG .290 .367 OBP .311 .583 SLG .522 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/6 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 0

