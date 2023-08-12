The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

In 62.5% of his games this season (70 of 112), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this season (31.3%), France has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (44.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 51 .261 AVG .251 .337 OBP .321 .432 SLG .330 24 XBH 12 7 HR 2 30 RBI 16 44/15 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings