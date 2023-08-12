Xiyu Lin will be in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Lin has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 18 rounds played.

Lin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Lin has finished in the top five in two of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Lin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 14 -9 273 0 17 6 8 $1.7M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Walton Heath Golf Club measures 6,881 yards for this tournament, 134 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 337 yards longer than the average course Lin has played in the past year (6,544 yards).

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which was strong enough to place her in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.08).

Lin was better than 87% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Lin carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lin recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.6).

Lin's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

In that last outing, Lin had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Lin finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lin finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

+2500

