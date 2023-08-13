Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Dylan Moore (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Moore will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Moore has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (14.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.226
|AVG
|.235
|.314
|OBP
|.316
|.484
|SLG
|.647
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|11/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Bradish (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.