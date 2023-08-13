Sunday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (63-53) against the Baltimore Orioles (72-45) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 13.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Mariners matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Mariners have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Seattle has won 16 of 28 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (528 total runs).

The Mariners have a 3.71 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule