How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Bryce Miller will look to shut down Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles when they square off against his Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Fueled by 354 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Seattle has scored 528 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Seattle has the first-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Mariners, who lead MLB with a 1.164 WHIP.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller (7-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Justin Verlander
